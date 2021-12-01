High School basketball roundup

Blackhawk Christian prevailed over North Side 71-65 at By Hey Arena on Tuesday.

The Braves have now won nine straight season openers and every season opener since coach Marc Davidson took over the program ahead of the 2013-14 season.

The Legends led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and 49-47 at the end of the third, but the Braves held a 33-29 advantage at the half and closed out with a victory.

While the Braves seemed on the verge of pulling away in the final minutes of the game, the Legends (0-2) hit four 3-pointers in the final quarter to keep themselves in the game.

Junior Josh Furst led the Braves with 20 points, junior Gage Sefton scored 17 and senior Lewis Jones scored 14.

Senior Jerry Powers scored 16 points for the Legends, sophomore Brauntae Johnson scored 14 and junior Brashawn Bassett 11.

NORTHROP 61, NEW HAVEN 51: At New Haven, Jalen Jackson scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds as the Bruins improved to 2-1. James Mallory and Dalman Alexander also had near-double-doubles for Northrop with 10 points and nine rebounds and nine points and nine rebounds, respectively.

SNIDER 85, EAST NOBLE 62: At Snider, Aidan Lambert scored 40 points and Karson Jenkins scored 26 to lead the Panthers in their season opener. Chris Hood led the Knights (1-2) with 24 points and Spencer Denton scored 12.

BISHOP LUERS 72, CANTERBURY 64: The Knights celebrated their first game in their newly-renovated gym with a season-opening win over the Cavaliers (0-2). Cadell Wallace led the Knights with 17 points, Nick Thompson scored 16 and Nelson Knapke scored 13. Omare Bates had seven rebounds. Ashton Dressler led Canterbury with 17 points.

WOODLAN 67, GARRETT 38: The Warriors won their first home game of the season to improve to 3-0. Braden Smith led Woodlan with 22 points, and IBCA Player of the Week Joe Reidy had 20. Alex Miller scored 13 for the Warriors. Luke Coffman and Tyler Gaiter each scored 11 points for the Railroaders (0-3), and Jasen Bailey scored 10.

Girls

COLUMBIA CITY 56, BISHOP DWENGER 40: At Columbia City, the Eagles overcame a first-quarter deficit to improve to 8-0. Molly Baker scored 25 points for Columbia City and Addison Baxter scored 16 points and had a team-high nine rebounds. Mackenzie Sokol led the Saints (4-4) with 10 points.

LEO 58, CONCORDIA 43: At Leo, coach Carrie Shappell secured her 200th win. The Lions (3-7) outscored the Cadets 34-15 in the first half and withstood an 18-point third quarter for the Cadets. Leah May led the Lions with 18 points and Brooke McGee had 13. Cerenity Adams scored 11 points for the Cadets (3-5).

HUNTINGTON NORTH 46, BISHOP LUERS 25: At Huntington North, the Vikings led the whole way and improved to 3-2 on the season as Taylor Double scored 18 points and had five rebounds. Addie Shank led the Knights (5-3) with 10 points.

WOODLAN 48, EASTSIDE 37: At Eastside, the Warriors (5-2) bounced back from a close loss to Jay County. Taylor Kneubuhler scored 13 points for Woodlan and Avah Smith scored 12. Skye Kessler led the Blazers (4-3) with nine points.