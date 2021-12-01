Woodlan's Reidy named IBCA Player of the Week

Woodlan senior Joe Reidy was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. Reidy was the honoree for the first week of the boys basketball season after scoring 37 points and recording 18 rebounds in a 67-65 win over New Haven in the season opener on Nov. 24. He also blocked four shots.

Reidy put up his second double-double of the week on Saturday, when he recorded 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-49 win over Bellmont.

Pike's Ryan Conwell and South Decatur's Hunter Johnson were the other boys players of the week, while South Bend Washington's RaShunda Jones, Wapahani's Camryn Wise and Columbus East's Saige Stahl were the girls honorees.