Thursday, December 02, 2021 12:30 am
Homestead, Garrett girls 5th in AP Poll
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Homestead girls basketball is tied for No. 5 in Class 4A this week's AP poll, while Noblesville (8-0) is No. 1. Snider (4-2) and Columbia City (8-0) are tied for 13th in the largest classification.
Garrett (6-1) is ranked 5th in Class 3A, while Norwell (7-1) is right behind at sixth and Angola is 12th at 4-4. South Bend Washington (8-1) is the top-ranked team in the class.
Blackhawk Christian (6-1) is seventh in Class A, while Lanesville (8-1) is ranked No. 1.
No local teams are ranked in Class 2A, where Triton Central (7-0) is No. 1.
The full poll is listed below:
CLASS 4A
1. Noblesville (8-0)
2. Crown Point (7-1)
3. Franklin (9-0)
4. Bedford North Lawrence (7-1)
5. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-2)
5. Homestead (5-1)
7. Fishers (7-1)
8. Columbus East (8-1)
9. Zionsville (6-2)
10. Jennings County (7-1)
11. Penn (7-2)
12. Lake Central (7-1)
13. Fort Wayne Snider (4-2)
13. Columbia City (8-0)
15. Valparaiso (7-0)
CLASS 3A
1. South Bend Washington (8-1)
2. Mishawaka Marian (6-1)
3. Silver Creek (7-0)
4. Benton Central (7-0)
5. Garrett (6-1)
6. Norwell (7-1)
7. Evansville Memorial (3-0)
8. Twin Lakes (7-1)
9. Salem (4-2)
10. Washington (6-1)
11. West Lafayette (6-2)
12. Angola (4-4)
13. Jay County (5-2)
13. Hamilton Heights (4-3)
15. Edgewood (7-0)
CLASS 2A
1. Triton Central (7-0)
2. Winchester (6-0)
3. Tipton (4-1)
4. Fairfield (8-0)
5. Frankton (7-1)
6. Forest Park (6-1)
7. South Central (Union Mills) (7-0)
8. Eastern (Pekin) (4-2)
9. Eastern Hancock (8-1)
10. Evansville Mater Dei (5-1)
10. Rensselaer Central (7-2)
10. South Knox (5-3)
13. Andrean (5-2)
13. North Decatur (9-2)
15. Eastbrook (5-1)
15. North Knox (5-2)
17. North Putnam (8-1)
17. Cascade (6-2)
19. University (4-2)
19. South Spencer (7-1)
19. Alexandria (7-1)
19. Wapahani (4-2)
CLASS 1A
1. Lanesville (8-1)
2. Waldron (7-0)
2. Trinity Lutheran (5-0)
4. Jac-Cen-Del (7-0)
5. Vincennes Rivet (5-0)
6. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-2)
7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (6-1)
8. Tecumseh (3-3)
9. Morgan Twp. (7-2)
10. Kouts (6-2)
11. Union City (4-1)
12. Northeast Dubois (7-2)
13. Caston (6-1)
13. Argos (6-1)
15. North White (5-1)
16. Washington Twp. (6-1)
