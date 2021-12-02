Homestead, Garrett girls 5th in AP Poll

Homestead girls basketball is tied for No. 5 in Class 4A this week's AP poll, while Noblesville (8-0) is No. 1. Snider (4-2) and Columbia City (8-0) are tied for 13th in the largest classification.

Garrett (6-1) is ranked 5th in Class 3A, while Norwell (7-1) is right behind at sixth and Angola is 12th at 4-4. South Bend Washington (8-1) is the top-ranked team in the class.

Blackhawk Christian (6-1) is seventh in Class A, while Lanesville (8-1) is ranked No. 1.

No local teams are ranked in Class 2A, where Triton Central (7-0) is No. 1.

The full poll is listed below:

CLASS 4A

1. Noblesville (8-0)

2. Crown Point (7-1)

3. Franklin (9-0)

4. Bedford North Lawrence (7-1)

5. North Central (Indianapolis) (6-2)

5. Homestead (5-1)

7. Fishers (7-1)

8. Columbus East (8-1)

9. Zionsville (6-2)

10. Jennings County (7-1)

11. Penn (7-2)

12. Lake Central (7-1)

13. Fort Wayne Snider (4-2)

13. Columbia City (8-0)

15. Valparaiso (7-0)

CLASS 3A

1. South Bend Washington (8-1)

2. Mishawaka Marian (6-1)

3. Silver Creek (7-0)

4. Benton Central (7-0)

5. Garrett (6-1)

6. Norwell (7-1)

7. Evansville Memorial (3-0)

8. Twin Lakes (7-1)

9. Salem (4-2)

10. Washington (6-1)

11. West Lafayette (6-2)

12. Angola (4-4)

13. Jay County (5-2)

13. Hamilton Heights (4-3)

15. Edgewood (7-0)

CLASS 2A

1. Triton Central (7-0)

2. Winchester (6-0)

3. Tipton (4-1)

4. Fairfield (8-0)

5. Frankton (7-1)

6. Forest Park (6-1)

7. South Central (Union Mills) (7-0)

8. Eastern (Pekin) (4-2)

9. Eastern Hancock (8-1)

10. Evansville Mater Dei (5-1)

10. Rensselaer Central (7-2)

10. South Knox (5-3)

13. Andrean (5-2)

13. North Decatur (9-2)

15. Eastbrook (5-1)

15. North Knox (5-2)

17. North Putnam (8-1)

17. Cascade (6-2)

19. University (4-2)

19. South Spencer (7-1)

19. Alexandria (7-1)

19. Wapahani (4-2)

CLASS 1A

1. Lanesville (8-1)

2. Waldron (7-0)

2. Trinity Lutheran (5-0)

4. Jac-Cen-Del (7-0)

5. Vincennes Rivet (5-0)

6. Lafayette Central Catholic (5-2)

7. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (6-1)

8. Tecumseh (3-3)

9. Morgan Twp. (7-2)

10. Kouts (6-2)

11. Union City (4-1)

12. Northeast Dubois (7-2)

13. Caston (6-1)

13. Argos (6-1)

15. North White (5-1)

16. Washington Twp. (6-1)