Thursday, December 02, 2021 7:50 pm
NECC Basketball Tournament brackets unveiled
The Journal Gazette
The NECC has released the bracket for the conference boys and girls basketball tournament, which will begin at various sites on Jan. 11 and conclude on Jan. 15. The bracket is the same for boys and girls, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys games following. The host sites will follow boys winners. In both tournaments, Central Noble will play its opening round game at Angola, West Noble at Lakeland, Eastside at Fairfield and Hamilton at Garrett. Churubusco will play at Fremont in the second round as both schools received a bye.
The full schedule is listed below:
2021-2022 NECC Boys/Girls Basketball Tournament
First Round - Tuesday, Jan. 11, girls games begin at 6 p.m., boys to follow
Central Noble at Angola
West Noble at Lakeland
Eastside at Fairfield
Hamilton at Garrett
Quarterfinals - Wednesday, Jan. 12 (sites follow boys winners)
Prairie Heights at Westview
Winner of Hamilton-Garrett at winner of Eastside-Fairfield
Churubusco at Fremont
Winner of West Noble at Lakeland at winner of Central Noble at Angola
Consolation Games - Thursday, Jan. 13 (participants and sites to be determined after Wednesday's games)
Semifinals - Friday, Jan. 14
Championships - Saturday, Jan. 15
