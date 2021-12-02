NECC Basketball Tournament brackets unveiled

The NECC has released the bracket for the conference boys and girls basketball tournament, which will begin at various sites on Jan. 11 and conclude on Jan. 15. The bracket is the same for boys and girls, with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys games following. The host sites will follow boys winners. In both tournaments, Central Noble will play its opening round game at Angola, West Noble at Lakeland, Eastside at Fairfield and Hamilton at Garrett. Churubusco will play at Fremont in the second round as both schools received a bye.

The full schedule is listed below:

2021-2022 NECC Boys/Girls Basketball Tournament

First Round - Tuesday, Jan. 11, girls games begin at 6 p.m., boys to follow

Central Noble at Angola

West Noble at Lakeland

Eastside at Fairfield

Hamilton at Garrett

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, Jan. 12 (sites follow boys winners)

Prairie Heights at Westview

Winner of Hamilton-Garrett at winner of Eastside-Fairfield

Churubusco at Fremont

Winner of West Noble at Lakeland at winner of Central Noble at Angola

Consolation Games - Thursday, Jan. 13 (participants and sites to be determined after Wednesday's games)

Semifinals - Friday, Jan. 14

Championships - Saturday, Jan. 15