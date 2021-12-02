The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, December 02, 2021 12:40 am

Snider freshman commits to Vanderbilt baseball

JOURNAL GAZETTE

Snider freshman Brandon Logan announced Tuesday night that he has committed to play baseball at Vanderbilt. The outfielder has not yet played a high school game but has attracted attention for his play with Canes Midwest. 

"Looks like I'll be staying in black n gold. I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and friends that have supported me throughout this journey," Logan wrote in a message posted to his social media accounts. "None of this happens without these people in my life. The real work starts now."

