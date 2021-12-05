Columbia City girls enter top 20 in IBCA poll

Undefeated Columbia City girls basketball (9-0) entered the IBCA girls basketball poll this week, jumping in at No. 20. Homestead (6-1) remains No. 6 in the state, and Crown Point (9-1) holds on to the No. 1 spot.

Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1) and Norwell (8-1) also received votes.

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 5 (Dec. 5, 2021)

(Rank, School, Points, Record, FPV)

1 Crown Point 390 9-1 11

2 Noblesville 385 9-0 8

3 South Bend Washington 357 10-1 1

4 Franklin Community 331 10-0

5 Bedford North Lawrence 328 8-1

6 Homestead 285 6-1

7 Fishers 271 8-1

8 North Central (Indianapolis) 260 7-3

9 Silver Creek 186 9-0

10 Zionsville 182 7-2

T-11 Lake Central 152 8-1

T-11 Columbus East 152 8-1

13 Mishawaka Marian 150 7-2

14 Penn 135 7-3

15 Westfield 115 7-2

16 East Central 89 5-1

T-17 Benton Central 73 8-0

T-17 Carmel 73 5-3

19 Valparaiso 63 8-0

20 Columbia City 38 9-0

Other schools receiving votes (record): East Chicago Central (3-4), Fairfield (9-0), Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1), Hamilton Southeastern (5-4), Jac-Cen-Del (8-0), Jennings County (7-2), Lowell (8-1), Mishawaka (3-3), Northridge (6-2), Norwell (8-1), South Central-Union Mills (8-0), Triton Central (7-1), Vincennes Rivet (6-0), Waldron (8-0), Washington (7-1), Winchester (7-0).