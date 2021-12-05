Sunday, December 05, 2021 11:10 pm
Columbia City girls enter top 20 in IBCA poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Undefeated Columbia City girls basketball (9-0) entered the IBCA girls basketball poll this week, jumping in at No. 20. Homestead (6-1) remains No. 6 in the state, and Crown Point (9-1) holds on to the No. 1 spot.
Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1) and Norwell (8-1) also received votes.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 5 (Dec. 5, 2021)
(Rank, School, Points, Record, FPV)
1 Crown Point 390 9-1 11
2 Noblesville 385 9-0 8
3 South Bend Washington 357 10-1 1
4 Franklin Community 331 10-0
5 Bedford North Lawrence 328 8-1
6 Homestead 285 6-1
7 Fishers 271 8-1
8 North Central (Indianapolis) 260 7-3
9 Silver Creek 186 9-0
10 Zionsville 182 7-2
T-11 Lake Central 152 8-1
T-11 Columbus East 152 8-1
13 Mishawaka Marian 150 7-2
14 Penn 135 7-3
15 Westfield 115 7-2
16 East Central 89 5-1
T-17 Benton Central 73 8-0
T-17 Carmel 73 5-3
19 Valparaiso 63 8-0
20 Columbia City 38 9-0
Other schools receiving votes (record): East Chicago Central (3-4), Fairfield (9-0), Northrop (4-1), Snider (5-2), Garrett (7-1), Hamilton Southeastern (5-4), Jac-Cen-Del (8-0), Jennings County (7-2), Lowell (8-1), Mishawaka (3-3), Northridge (6-2), Norwell (8-1), South Central-Union Mills (8-0), Triton Central (7-1), Vincennes Rivet (6-0), Waldron (8-0), Washington (7-1), Winchester (7-0).
