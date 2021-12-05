Homestead and Leo rise in IBCA boys poll

Homestead (3-1) climbed a spot to No. 4 in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll, a day after beating then-No. 3 Carmel (2-2) 48-37 at Brownsburg. The Greyhounds fell to No. 8 this week.

Leo, which had not appeared in the top 20 in the first two IBCA polls of the season, is now ranked No. 20 after starting the season 4-0.

Central Noble (3-0), Blackhawk Christian (2-0) and Snider (1-0) all received votes, and Zionsville (4-0) replaced Cathedral (3-1) as the top-ranked team in the state.

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA Boys Basketball Poll, December 5, 2021

(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

1. Zionsville, 393, 4-0, 15

2. Indianapolis Cathedral, 357, 3-1, 5

3. Lawrence North, 338, 3-0

4. Homestead, 324, 3-1

5. Indianapolis Tech, 304, 3-0

6. Westfield, 292, 2-1

7. Fishers, 289, 4-0

8. Carmel, 258, 2-2

9. Brebeuf Jesuit, 224, 2-1

10. Bloomington North, 219, 2-0

11. Bloomington South, 194, 3-0

12. Mishawaka Marian, 154, 3-0

13. Valparaiso, 133, 3-0

14. North Central, 104, 2-1

15. Jeffersonville, 98, 1-1

16. Ben Davis, 89, 2-2

17. Warren Central, 62, 1-2

18. Linton-Stockton, 51, 4-0

19. Indianapolis Attucks, 50, 2-2

20. Leo, 30, 4-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Anderson 3-0, Barr-Reeve 3-1, Beech Grove 3-0, Central Noble 3-0, Chesterton 2-0, Connersville 4-0, Evansville Reitz 1-0, Floyd Central 2-0, Blackhawk Christian 2-0, Snider 1-0, Franklin Central 2-1, Greensburg 2-0, NorthWood 3-0, Penn 3-0, Pike 1-1, Silver Creek 2-1, 21st Century Charter School - Gary 3-0.