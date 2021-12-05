No. 5 Homestead tops No. 3 Carmel: High School Basketball Roundup

No. 5 Homestead rolled right from its win over Warsaw on Friday night into a 48-37 win over No. 3 Carmel at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout in Brownsburg on Saturday.

Homestead (3-1) lead 19-16 at halftime, and then pulled away to 31-23 lead at the end of the third quarter. Fletcher Loyer led all scorers with 25 points, Andrew Leeper had eight, as did Kyron Kaopuiki.

Earlier at Brownsburg, North Side (0-4) lost to newly-consolidated Hammond Central, 64-48. The Legends led 24-23 at halftime, but Hammond Central went on a run early in the second half and was up 35-26 midway through the third quarter. Brauntae Johnson had 15 points for the Legends and Jordan Green had 10.

WARSAW 35, HUNTINGTON NORTH 32: At Warsaw, the Tigers (2-1) bounced back after a loss to Homestead on Friday. Warsaw led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, and while both teams finished with 10 made shots from 2-point territory and six made free throws, Warsaw finished with three 3s, one more than Huntington North (1-2). Judah Simfukwe led the Tigers with nine points, and Will Hotchkiss scored 15 for the Vikings.

EAST NOBLE 58, CARROLL 52: At East Noble, the Knights overcame a 24-19 halftime deficit to improve to 2-2. Cannen Houser scored 28 points for the Chargers (0-2), and Chris Hood scored 25 and had 14 rebounds for the Knights (2-2).

Girls

COLUMBIA CITY 68, LEO 44: At Leo, the Eagles (9-0) stayed undefeated after taking a 21-12 lead in the first quarter. Addison Baxter led the way with 19 points, Molly Baker had 15 and Rebekah Marshall had 14. Leo (3-8) was led by Leah May with 12 points.

GARRETT 39, EASTSIDE 21: At Garrett, the Railroaders improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the NECC. Bailey Kelham scored 21 points. Morgan Ostrowski scored eight points with six rebounds and Taylor Gerke had seven rebounds.

BLUFFTON 56, SOUTHWEST WELLS 32: At Bluffton, the Tigers improved to 4-4 and 1-1 in ACAC play, led by a 17-point performance by Haley Gibson, while Monroe Heller scored 15.