Anabtawi of Canterbury named All-American

Canterbury junior goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi is one of 88 boys – and just 12 juniors – to be named to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team. He is one of five Indiana players on the list, and the only one from Fort Wayne.

Anabtawi let in eight goals and had 62 saves in 18 games played this season, helping the Cavaliers to a 13-2-3 record and a trip to the Class 2A regional championships. He was named to the Indiana all-state team after both his sophomore and junior years.

“He’s made great strides every year as a goalkeeper, and he works very hard,” Canterbury soccer coach Greg Mauch said in a news release. “Saed’s got God-given talents, and he’s making the most of them.”

Anabtawi is the eighth Canterbury player to receive All-American honors, and the first since Britt Watt in 2013.