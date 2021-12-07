Amelia White named High School Soccer All-American

Homestead senior Amelia White is one of 70 girls across the country to be named to the United Soccer Coaches High School All-American Team. She is one of four girls from Indiana to be named to the team.

White scored 25 goals in 20 games for the Spartans and had 15 assists on the season. She helped Homestead to a 22-0 record and scored one of the two goals in Homestead's victory of Carmel in the Class 3A state title game this fall.

