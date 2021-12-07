Columbia City announces next Athletic Hall of Fame class

Columbia City announced the five members of the 2022 Columbia City High School Athletic Hall of Fame class. The new class will be recognized at halftime of the boys basketball game against West Noble on Feb. 12. The new members include Karma Geyer (Class of 1990, cross country and track and field), Stephanie (Smith) Reed (2006, soccer, basketball, softball), Haley Richter (2010, swimming) and Doug Sheckler (2004, basketball). The class also includes Geoff Penrod, who served as athletic director from 1976-2016 and held numerous positions with the IHSAA.

Geyer was a four-time state qualifier in cross country and was first-team all state in 1988 and an Indiana Cross Country All-Star in 1989. She was a two-time state qualifier on the track, and was the state runner-up in the 800 as a senior.

Reed was a nine-time varsity letter winner. She was named to the soccer first-team all conference team four times and was first-team all-state as a junior and senior. She was a two-time first-team all conference player for softball and was an Indiana All-Star as a senior. She was also the Salutatorian for the class of 2006.

Richter won eight sectional event titles and still holds nine swimming records for the Eagles. She qualified for the state meet in the 100 yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke in each of her four years in high school, and finished as high as fifth in the butterfly. She also set four program records during her college career at Ball State.

Sheckler was a four-time varsity letter winner for the Eagles basketball team and was named all-conference three times. He was both and junior and senior Indiana All-Star, and is already a member of the Huntington University Hall of Fame.

