Homestead's Loyer named Player of the Week

Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer is one of six players who were named an IBCA Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Loyer, who was the winner for the District 1 boys, helped Homestead to a 62-40 win over Warsaw on Friday and a 48-37 win over then No. 3 Carmel in Brownsburg on Saturday.

Loyer shot 12 of19 from the field against Warsaw and 5 of 8 from 3-point territory to score 31 points. He also have five rebounds, four assists and a steal. He scored 25 points on the Greyhounds, including shooting 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and had two assists and two steals.

