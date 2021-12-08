Class 4A Homestead beats Class 3A No. 1 SB Washington

The Homestead girls beat South Bend Washington, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, 65-52 on Tuesday. The Class 4A No. 5 Spartans (7-1) trailed by three points at the end of the first quarter and were behind 34-33 at halftime, but took charge in the third, outscoring the Panthers (10-2) 18-5.

Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds, Emma Reust scored 15 and Molly Stock, Ali Stephens and Maggie Keinsley each scored nine. Stephens also had 10 rebounds.

Mila Reynolds scored 22 for Washington and Rashunda Jones had 14.

