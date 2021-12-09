High school college commitments roundup

Leo senior Rylan Crawford, a wide receiver and defensive back, will sign with Illinois State at Traction AP at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crawford was named first-team All-NE8 this year as a safety after a season in which he had 26 total tackles and four interceptions.

Two local athletes signed with Bethel on Thursday: Huntington North catcher Lucas Thorn will play baseball for the Pilots, and East Noble's Owen Fleck will join the swim and dive team as a diver. Thorn hit .241 in 17 games last year with seven RBI and five runs scored. He had one error in his junior season. Fleck took fourth place in the diving competition at the Elkhart Sectional last year and finished 18th at the Valparaiso Diving Regional.

Garrett's Graham Kelham, a pitcher and shortstop, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Ball State baseball. Kelham hit .352 in 27 games last spring with 30 runs, 16 RBI and 10 doubles. He accounted for more than a third of his team's stolen bases with 17 and was 4-1 in 10 appearances as a pitcher with an ERA of 4.62.

Leo senior quarterback has Jackson Barbour his commitment to Lawrence football. Barbour did not throw much for the Lions in his senior season, completing 22 of 33 pass attempts for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 300 yards and 11 touchdowns. But he and his teammates won their first 11 games of the season and ultimately fell to Northridge 27-26 in overtime in the sectional championship.

