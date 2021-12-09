The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, December 09, 2021 8:20 pm

Snider, Wayne and Northrop basketball games postponed

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

The girls and boys basketball games between Snider and Wayne scheduled for Friday have been postponed to Jan. 5. 

The Northrop-Mishawaka Marian girls basketball game originally scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed. The Bruins will now play host to the Knights on Dec. 22, with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.

vjacobsen@jg.net

