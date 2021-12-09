Thursday, December 09, 2021 8:20 pm
Snider, Wayne and Northrop basketball games postponed
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The girls and boys basketball games between Snider and Wayne scheduled for Friday have been postponed to Jan. 5.
The Northrop-Mishawaka Marian girls basketball game originally scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed. The Bruins will now play host to the Knights on Dec. 22, with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.
