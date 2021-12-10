College commitments roundup

Leo senior running back Mason Sheron announced on Friday that he has committed to play football at Davidson.

Huntington North senior Foster McDonald, a left-handed pitcher, announced on Friday that he has committed to play baseball at Lincoln Trail College.

Adams Central cross country and track runner Luke Boniface announced Friday that he will run at Doane.

Homestead senior wide receiver Nate Anderson will sign his letter of intent to play football at Western Michigan in the Homestead community room on Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.

Three Heritage volleyball players, all three of whom earned All-ACAC honors this fall, will sign with college volleyball programs Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. in the Heritage High School commons. Layla Meyer will sign with Huntington, Ella Bickel with IU East and Allison Richman with IU Kokomo.

Two Woodlan athletes signed with college programs on Thursday: Rebekah Gentz will play soccer at Huntington and Reagan Salzbrenner will play volleyball at Taylor.

