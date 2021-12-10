Huntington North to host holiday hoops tournament

Huntington North will host the 2021 Boys Varsity Basketball Holiday Hoops Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. The Vikings will play Snider in the opening game at 10 a.m. on Dec. 29. Fishers, New Haven, Lake Central and Merrillville will also participate. The tournament will feature pool play on Dec. 29 and championship games the next day. Tickets can be bought online at the Huntington North athletic website closer to the event. Tickets will cost $10 for the first day and $6 for the second.

Schedule of Games on December 29, 2021:

10:00 a.m. – FW Snider vs. Huntington North

12:00 p.m. – Fishers vs. New Haven

2:00 p.m. – Lake Central vs. FW Snider

4:00 p.m. – New Haven vs. Merrillville

6:00 p.m. – Lake Central vs. Huntington North

8:00 p.m. – Merrillville vs. Fishers

Schedule of Games on December 30, 2021:

12:00 p.m. – 3rd place pool play game

2:00 p.m. – 2nd place pool play game

4:00 p.m. – 1st place pool play game

vjacobsen@jg.net