South Adams-Churubusco, Hamilton-Fremont games pushed back

The South Adams-Churubusco boys basketball game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to "lingering sickness" in the South Adams program. A makeup date will be announced.

Fremont's boys basketball game against Hamilton scheduled for Friday has also been postponed due to Hamilton players in quarantine. The game will be made up on Dec. 23. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m., and varsity will follow.

