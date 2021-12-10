Friday, December 10, 2021 6:10 pm
Warsaw grad Harrison Mevis earns All-America honors
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Missouri sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis, a Warsaw graduate, was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America second-team after making 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season with a long of 56 yards. He was also 40 of 40 on point-after attempts.
Earlier this week, Mevis was named a first-team All-SEC kicker.
