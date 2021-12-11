Izaiah Steury eighth at Eastbay nationals

Angola senior Izaiah Steury took eight place in 15:27.9 at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, which brought 40 of the top boys cross country runners in the country to race in San Diego. Riley Hough of Michigan won the race in 15:11.4 and Kole Mathison of Carmel was fifth in 15:22.3.

Natalie Cook of Texas won the girls race in 17:15.0. Sophia Kennedy of Park Tudor was seventh, her teammate Gretchen Farley was 20th and Karina James of Lowell 23rd.