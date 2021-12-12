College commitments: Zolman headed to Miami of Ohio, Livingston signing date set

East Noble defensive back and wide receiver Rowan Zolman announced Sunday that he has committed to play football at Miami of Ohio.

Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, who had previously announced his commitment to West Virginia football, will officially sign in the Leo gym at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Both Zolman and Livingston were named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State list this season.

Another Leo Lion, Samuel Htoo, has announced his commitment to Saint Francis. Htoo was named to the All-NE8 first team as a center.