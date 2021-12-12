High School Basketball Roundup: Central Noble wins battle of No. 1s, Homestead boys and girls win

Central Noble prevailed in the battle of No. 1-ranked teams at the FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport on Saturday as the Class 2A No. 1 Cougars beat Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve.

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cougars (4-0) a 36-23 halftime lead. Central Noble pulled ahead of Barr-Reeve (4-2) by 20 points in the third quarter and didn't let up in the fourth. Essegian finished with 25 points for the Cougars and Logan Gard scored 20.

Class 4A No. 3 Homestead (5-1) concluded the Tipoff Classic with a 58-55 win over No. 10 Westfield (2-2). Fletcher Loyer and Andrew Leeper came out of the gate hot for the Spartans, building a 14-6 lead in the first quarter.

Westfield's Braden Smith got going in the second quarter, hitting each of his first three attempts from 3. He assisted a shot that tied the game 23-23, and Homestead took a 25-23 lead into halftime.

Westfield took the lead in the third quarter, but Homestead wrestled control back in the fourth quarter. Loyer finished with 22 points and Leeper had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Smith led all scorers with 30 points.

Blackhawk Christian 70, Lafayette Central Catholic 66: At Blackhawk Christian, the Class 2A No. 3 Braves (3-0) took a 26-15 lead over the Class A No. 11 Knights (3-3) in the first quarter and would need almost all of that advantage as Lafayette Central Catholic outscored the Braves 38-30 in the middle two quarters. Lewis Jones led the Braves with 23 points, Gage Sefton scored 17 and Josh Furst had 12.

North Side 81, Marion 67: At North Side, the Legends (1-5) claimed their first victory of the season by taking down the Giants (2-3). Sophomore Brauntae Johnson led all scorers with 30 points, as well as 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Brashawn Bassett scored 17 points, Jordan Green had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks and Jerry Powers scored nine points.

Adams Central 51, Canterbury 50: At Canterbury, the Flying Jets outscored the Cavaliers 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 27-20 lead into halftime, and then held on to improve to 1-1. Braysen Yergler scored 16 points for the Jets and Ethan Poling had 15. Devon Lewis had 26 points for the Cavaliers (0-5).

Eastside 35, Prairie Heights 32: At Eastside, the Class 2A No. 14 Blazers claimed a narrow victory in their NECC opener and improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2006-2007.

West Noble 68, Churubusco 58: At Churubusco, the Chargers (4-1) opened their NECC slate with a win after the two teams went into halftime tied 33-33. West Noble outscored the Eagles (0-3) 9-4 in the fourth quarter and then 26-21 in the fourth. Austin Cripe led West Noble with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Adam Nelson scored 14 and Nevin Phares 12.

Girls Highlights

Homestead 71, Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) 36: At Homestead, the Class 4A No. 5 Spartans (9-1) stretched their winning streak to five games, claimed their third win of the week and avenged a two-point lost to Notre Dame Academy in 2019. Homestead led 37-14 at halftime and never relented. Ayanna Patterson led all scorers with 33 points and Ali Stephens scored 15 points.

Snider 60, Carmel 36: At Carmel, the Panthers (7-2) won their sixth straight game by dismantling Carmel (5-5).

Wayne 56, Whitko 44: At Wayne, Sydney Gorman shot 7-14 from 3, setting a program record for most made 3-pointers in a game, to finish with 21 points. Tani Hairson scored 15 points and had five rebounds. The Generals (7-3) pulled away after leading 31-28 at halftime to win their fifth straight game. Wayne has now won as many games so far this season as in the entire 2020-2021 campaign.