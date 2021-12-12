Homestead and Leo rise in IBCA boys poll, Central Noble joins top 20

Homestead moved up a spot in the IBCA boys basketball poll released Sunday, Leo jumped five spots and Central Noble moved into the top 20 for the first time this season.

The Spartans (5-1) moved from fourth to third in the state after beating Bishop Dwenger on Friday and then beating No. 9 Westfield 58-55 at the Tipoff Classic on Saturday.

Leo (5-0) is No. 15 in the all-classes poll after handily beating Bishop Luers 72-35 on Tuesday.

Central Noble is in the top 20 first time this season, ranking 19th after defeating Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve 67-42 at the Tipoff Classic.

Blackhawk Christian (3-0) and Snider (1-0) also received votes. Zionsville (6-0) remains the top-ranked team in the state.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 Coaches Poll

(rank, school, total points, record, 1st place votes)

1. Zionsville, 399, 6-0, 19

2. Indianapolis Cathedral, 361, 5-1, 1

3. Homestead, 354, 5-1

4. Carmel, 316, 4-2

5. Fishers, 271, 5-1

6. Lawrence North, 266, 4-1

7. Brebeuf Jesuit, 247, 4-1

8. Valparaiso, 236, 5-0

9. Westfield, 231, 2-2

10. Mishawaka Marian, 228, 6-0

11. North Central (Indianapolis), 167, 5-1

12. Bloomington North, 125, 3-1

13. Bloomington South, 115, 4-1

14. Ben Davis, 108, 3-2

15. Leo, 99, 5-0

16. Linton-Stockton, 90, 5-0

17. Indianapolis Tech, 70, 3-2

18. Lawrence Central, 69, 2-2

19. Central Noble, 65, 4-0

20. Connersville, 48, 5-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Anderson 4-1, Barr-Reeve 4-2, Beech Grove 3-1, Brownsburg 4-2, Castle 3-0, Chesterton 3-0, Evansville F.J. Reitz 3-0, Floyd Central 3-1, Blackhawk Christian 3-0, Snider 1-0, Hammond 3-1, Indianapolis Attucks 3-4, Jeffersonville 1-2, Lafayette Jefferson 5-1, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 1-1, North Central (Farmersburg) 2-2, North Daviess 6-0, North Harrison 4-0, NorthWood 5-0, Penn 5-0, Pike 2-1, South Spencer 5-0, Warren Central 1-3, 21st Century Charter School – Gary 3-0