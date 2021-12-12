Homestead, Columbia City move up, Snider enters girls IBCA top 20

Homestead and Columbia City each rose two spots and Snider entered the top 20 in the Week 6 IBCA girls basketball poll released Sunday.

Homestead (9-1) jumped to No. 4 – its highest ranking of the year so far – after a week in which the Spartans beat then-No. 3 South Bend Washington (12-2), Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame Academy (Ohio). Washington, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, fell to No. 5 this week.

The Eagles moved up to No. 18 in the all-classes poll by beating Norwell 55-34 on Friday to improve to 10-0.

Snider (7-2) has received votes all season but finally broke into the poll for the first time, appearing at No. 19 after beating Angola and dismantling Carmel, 60-36

Northrop (6-1) and Garrett (9-1) continue to receive votes.

Crown Point (11-1) remains ranked No. 1 with 17 first-place votes, and Franklin Community (11-0) moved up two spots to No. 2. Noblesville (9-1) fell a spot to No. 3.

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA girls basketball poll – Week 6 (Dec. 12, 2021)

(rank, school, points, record, first-place votes)

1. Crown Point, 396, 11-1, 17

2. Franklin Community, 353, 11-0, 2

3. Noblesville, 339, 9-1, 1

4. Homestead, 325, 9-1

5. South Bend Washington, 320, 12-2

6. Bedford North Lawrence, 309, 10-1

7. Fishers, 298, 9-1

8. North Central, 246, 11-3

9. Silver Creek, 217, 11-0

10. Lake Central, 214, 10-1

11. Columbus East, 181, 10-1

12. Westfield, 169, 9-2

13. Mishawaka Marian, 140, 9-2

14. Benton Central, 113, 10-0

15. Zionsville, 111, 7-3

16. Valparaiso, 88, 9-1

17. East Central, 78, 6-1

18. Columbia City, 72, 10-0

19. Snider, 61, 7-2

20. Penn, 57, 8-4

Other schools receiving votes (record): Carmel (5-5), Castle (8-3), Corydon Central (11-1), Edgewood (11-0), Fairfield (10-0), Northrop (6-1), Garrett (9-1), Hamilton Southeastern (7-4), Jac-Cen-Del (6-1), Northridge (8-2), Salem (6-3), South Central-Union Mills (10-0), Tipton (6-1), Vincennes Rivet (8-0), Waldron (10-0), Washington (9-1), Winchester (10-0).