Monday, December 13, 2021 5:50 pm

College commitments

Columbia City athletes headed to PFW, UNOH

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

Purdue Fort Wayne Cross Country and Track and Field announced Monday that Columbia City's Jack Mills will join the team next fall. 

Another Columbia City Eagle, Savanna Reed, has announced that she has committed to play volleyball at the University of Northwestern Ohio. 

In other college commitment news, Snider linebacker Domanick Moon will be signing with Purdue football at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Snider cafeteria.

