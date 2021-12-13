Monday, December 13, 2021 5:50 pm
College commitments
Columbia City athletes headed to PFW, UNOH
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Purdue Fort Wayne Cross Country and Track and Field announced Monday that Columbia City's Jack Mills will join the team next fall.
Another Columbia City Eagle, Savanna Reed, has announced that she has committed to play volleyball at the University of Northwestern Ohio.
In other college commitment news, Snider linebacker Domanick Moon will be signing with Purdue football at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Snider cafeteria.
