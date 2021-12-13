The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, December 13, 2021 5:50 pm

South Adams basketball schedules updated

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

The South Adams girls basketball game against Blackford originally scheduled for today has been postponed. 

The Starfires boys have had two of their postponed games from last week rescheduled: Winchester will now play at South Adams on Wednesday and the Starfires will play at Churubusco on Dec. 22.

vjacobsen@jg.net

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  