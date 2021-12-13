Monday, December 13, 2021 5:50 pm
South Adams basketball schedules updated
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The South Adams girls basketball game against Blackford originally scheduled for today has been postponed.
The Starfires boys have had two of their postponed games from last week rescheduled: Winchester will now play at South Adams on Wednesday and the Starfires will play at Churubusco on Dec. 22.
vjacobsen@jg.net
