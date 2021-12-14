Tuesday, December 14, 2021 6:30 pm
Angola boys basketball games postponed
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Fremont at Angola boys basketball game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the number of Angola players quarantined. The game will now be played Feb. 15.
Angola's game at Westview, which was to be played this Friday, will now be played Jan. 8.
