Tuesday, December 14, 2021 6:30 pm

Angola boys basketball games postponed

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

The Fremont at Angola boys basketball game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of the number of Angola players quarantined. The game will now be played Feb. 15. 

Angola's game at Westview, which was to be played this Friday, will now be played Jan. 8.

