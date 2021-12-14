Homestead's Patterson named IBCA Player of the Week

Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson was one of seven athletes to earn IBCA Player of the Week honors on Tuesday after leading the Spartans to three wins last week.

On Tuesday, the Spartans beat Class 3A No. 1 South Bend Washington 65-52 as Patterson scored 21 points, had 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. On Friday, she had 34 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots at Bishop Dwenger as Homestead improved to 4-0 in the SAC. On Saturday, Homestead dominated Notre Dame Academy (Ohio), winning 71-36 as Patterson scored 33 points, had 14 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Homestead (9-1) is now ranked No. 4 in the IBCA all-classes poll and has won five straight.

