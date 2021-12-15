Gary Andrews to be inducted to Hall of Fame

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Gary Andrews will be part of the 20th women's basketball induction class in recognition of his accomplishments as the Bishop Luers girls and Saint Francis women's coach.

Between 1992 and 2001, Andrews led the Knights to a record of 167-44 with five SAC titles, six sectional titles and four regional titles. The Knights won Class 2A titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001, compiling a record of 81-2.

Andrews, who is currently in his fourth season as the boys basketball coach at North Side, went 322-141 with Saint Francis, leading the Cougars to nine NAIA tournaments. In 2013-2014, Saint Francis went 38-0 and won an NAIA Division II title. He then coached at Roberts Wesleyan College for three years, where his teams went 70-30 and won the National Christian College Athletic Association National Tournament in 2016.

The 2022 induction class will be honored at the Women's Awards Banquet on April 30.

