Northrop deals Leo its first loss of the season

Northrop handed the Leo boys basketball team its first loss of the season on Tuesday, beating the Lions 68-59.

Senior Jalen Jackson scored 43 points for the Bruins (4-1), who lead 19-9 after the first quarter and were ahead by as many as 14 points in the second. Jayden Schmenk scored 12 points and Dalman Alexander had 11 rebounds.

Caedmon Bontrager of Leo (5-1) nearly kept up with Jackson, scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

SOUTH SIDE 75, CHURUBUSCO 60: At Churubusco, the Archers (2-3) picked up their second win in four days by pulling away after a close game early on. Ashton Johnson scored 13 points with nine rebounds, Derek Ruch scored 13 with nine rebounds and Jaylen Lattimore had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Eagles fall to 0-4.

Girls

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 54, HERITAGE 37: At Heritage, the Braves (9-2) pulled away from the Patriots (8-5) by outscoring Heritage 15-5 in the third quarter. Allie Boyer had 22 points for the Braves and Hailee Kline had 12. Kendall Zelt led the Patriots with 15.

SNIDER 76, EAST NOBLE 11: At Snider, the Panthers won their seventh straight game to improve to 8-2. Ten different players scored for Snider, with Destini Craig (15 points), Johnea Donohue (12 points) and Jyah Lovett (11 points) leading the way.

FAIRFIELD 47, FREMONT 29: At Fairfield, the Eagles (3-8, 1-4 NECC) dropped an league matchup against the current conference leader after being outscored 16-3 in the second quarter. Jada Rhonehouse scored 12 points.

EASTSIDE 49, LAKEWOOD PARK 31: At Eastside, the Blazers (8-4) won their fourth straight game. Grace Kreischer led Eastside with 15 points.

SOUTHWOOD 55, BLUFFTON 48: At Bluffton, the Tigers (4-7) dropped their third straight game. Monroe Heller led Bluffton with 19 points.

