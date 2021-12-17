College signings roundup

Three East Noble football players signed letters of intent with MAC teams on Friday: Chris Hood and Nick Munson are headed to Ball State and Rowan Zolman to Miami Ohio.

Churubusco's Nick Nondorf, a wide receiver and defensive back, announced he will be signing with Saint Francis football.

Homestead's Alison Stephens has announced she will be playing basketball for Nebraska Omaha.

Norwell senior Augie Mann has committed to play golf at Marian.

Grant Besser, a 2019 South Adams graduate who has been playing baseball at Florida SouthWestern State, has signed to play at Rutgers starting in the 2022-2023 school year. He will play another season with the Buccaneers starting this January.