Garrett to induct four former athletes to HOF

Four former Garrett athletes will be inducted into the Railroaders Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of Garrett's game against DeKalb on Friday. The honorees are Heather (House) Graham (Class of 2011, for soccer, basketball and track), Micah Bodey (2010, softball and cross country), Beau Schendel (2007, football, wrestling, basketball and baseball) and Courtney (Wisel) Sproat (2009, soccer, basketball and track).

Graham earned 12 varsity letters at Garrett and went on to earn seven (three in basketball and four for track) at Grace. She was named to All-ACAC teams nine times, was an ACAC event champion four times and qualified for the regional meet three times.

Bodey earned seven varsity letters at Garrett and was a 2010 Indiana All-Star in softball. She went 61-6 as a pitcher, hitting .332, and contributed to nine shutouts, four no-hitters and a perfect game. She pitched in sectionals each of her four years in high school, never losing a game. She was a part of one regional championship and four ACAC championships.

Schendel earned 12 varsity letters in four sports, earning all-ACAC honors eight times. He held most of Garrett's football passing records for a decade, won 102 wrestling matches and was the was the 2007 ACAC champ at 171 pounds. In 2007, he hit .373 with six home runs. He would play baseball at Logan in 2008 and 2009.

Sproat earned 11 varsity letters from Garrett and was an all-ACAC honoree six times. She was the 2007 ACAC long jump champion and was a member of the 4x100 relay ACAC champion in 2008. She also set school records for basketball steals and soccer assists.

