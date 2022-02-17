North Side football to play Lawrence North

North Side announced Thursday that the Legends football team will play Lawrence North in Week 2 of both the 2023 and 2024 football seasons.

Class 5A North Side went 2-7 in 2021 while Class 6A Lawrence North, a member of the Metropolitan Conference, went 7-4 and lost to eventual state champion Center Grove in the regional final.

The nonconference matchup is made possible by the SAC's decision to move to two separate divisions instead of having teams in the conference play all of their nine fellow league members every year. The new schedule allows SAC teams to schedule nonconference games in Week 1 and 2 each year beginning in 2023.

North Side has not played a regular-season nonconference game since facing Delta and Mishawaka in 2014. The Legends have not faced a non-SAC team in any circumstance since falling to Elkhart Central in the 2018 sectional opener.

vjacobsen@jg.net