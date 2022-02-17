Swimming sectionals, gymnastics meets postponed

Numerous local schools and school districts canceled after-school activities on Thursday in response to a winter storm.

All four boys swimming sectionals involving local teams – Warsaw, Northridge, South Side and Jay County – have postponed preliminary heats from Thursday to Friday evening. If the prelims can be held as planned on Friday night, the finals should proceed as originally schedueled on Saturday.

Other Thursday events affected by bad weather include Warsaw's gymnastics meet at West Noble, which the schools are trying to reschedule, and the Northrop vs. Snider and Carroll vs. Bishop Dwenger meets, which will not be rescheduled. Carroll has also canceled it's meet against North Side scheduled for Tuesday.

The Homestead college commitment ceremony scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed and a makeup will be announced.

Bishop Luers boy basketball has added JV and varsity home games against Blackford for Feb. 25.

