Three Warsaw girls basketball players named All-Conference

Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball champion Warsaw landed three seniors on the all-conference team: Kacilyn Krebs, Abby Sanner and Bailie Stephens. Wawasee senior Kennedy White was also named to the team.

Warsaw junior Zoe Bergan and Wawasee senior Jada Carter were honorable mentions.

Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs was named NLC girls basketball coach of the year.

The full teams are listed below:

Northern Lakes Conference

Girls Basketball All-Conference 2021-22

Name, Grade, Position, School

Kacilyn Krebs, 12, F, Warsaw

Abby Sanner, 12, P, Warsaw

Bailie Stephens, 12, G, Warsaw

Taylor Delp, 11, F, Plymouth

Clare Sheedy, 12, F, Plymouth

Kyra Hill, 10, F, Goshen

Julia Mantyla, 12, F, Northridge

Eva Fisher, 11, G, Northridge

Colleen Miller, 12, G, Northridge

Asiah Shaffer, 10, G, Mishawaka

Joselyn Edwards, 10, G, NorthWood

Kennedy White, 12, F, Wawasee

Girls Basketball Honorable Mention 2021-22

Zoe Bergan, 11, F, Warsaw

Lena Jones, 9, G, Plymouth,

Claire Payne, 9, P, NorthWood

Aliyah Hershberger, 11, G, Concord

Morgan Cross, 10, G, Northridge

Jadyn Handley, 11, G, Mishawaka

Jada Carter, 12, F, Wawasee