Thursday, February 17, 2022 8:20 pm
Three Warsaw girls basketball players named All-Conference
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball champion Warsaw landed three seniors on the all-conference team: Kacilyn Krebs, Abby Sanner and Bailie Stephens. Wawasee senior Kennedy White was also named to the team.
Warsaw junior Zoe Bergan and Wawasee senior Jada Carter were honorable mentions.
Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs was named NLC girls basketball coach of the year.
The full teams are listed below:
Northern Lakes Conference
Girls Basketball All-Conference 2021-22
Name, Grade, Position, School
Kacilyn Krebs, 12, F, Warsaw
Abby Sanner, 12, P, Warsaw
Bailie Stephens, 12, G, Warsaw
Taylor Delp, 11, F, Plymouth
Clare Sheedy, 12, F, Plymouth
Kyra Hill, 10, F, Goshen
Julia Mantyla, 12, F, Northridge
Eva Fisher, 11, G, Northridge
Colleen Miller, 12, G, Northridge
Asiah Shaffer, 10, G, Mishawaka
Joselyn Edwards, 10, G, NorthWood
Kennedy White, 12, F, Wawasee
Girls Basketball Honorable Mention 2021-22
Zoe Bergan, 11, F, Warsaw
Lena Jones, 9, G, Plymouth,
Claire Payne, 9, P, NorthWood
Aliyah Hershberger, 11, G, Concord
Morgan Cross, 10, G, Northridge
Jadyn Handley, 11, G, Mishawaka
Jada Carter, 12, F, Wawasee
