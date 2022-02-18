Friday, February 18, 2022 6:20 pm
Warsaw Boys Swimming Sectional delayed another day
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The Warsaw Boys Swimming Sectional preliminaries have been postponed a second day from Friday to Saturday as some schools in the sectional were still under travel advisories on Friday afternoon.
The swimming preliminaries will now be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and the finals will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The entire diving competition will now be held at 9 a.m. Saturday to ensure that qualifying divers have enough time to prepare for the Valparaiso Diving Regional on Tuesday.
The other three swimming sectionals involving local teams – Northridge, South Side and Jay County – will proceed with prelims on Friday.
