Warsaw Boys Swimming Sectional delayed another day

The Warsaw Boys Swimming Sectional preliminaries have been postponed a second day from Friday to Saturday as some schools in the sectional were still under travel advisories on Friday afternoon.

The swimming preliminaries will now be held at 1 p.m. Saturday and the finals will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The entire diving competition will now be held at 9 a.m. Saturday to ensure that qualifying divers have enough time to prepare for the Valparaiso Diving Regional on Tuesday.

The other three swimming sectionals involving local teams – Northridge, South Side and Jay County – will proceed with prelims on Friday.

