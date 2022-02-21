Culver Academy wins the Warsaw Swim Sectional

Culver Academy won the Warsaw Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional with 409.5 points on Monday night, defending its title from last year and claiming just the second sectional victory in program history.

Host Warsaw was second with 298 points and Columbia City third with 249. Warsaw junior Ian Wihebrink won the 100 yard freestyle in 49.25 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 59.63.

Warsaw took second place in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.80 and the 200 free relay in 1:36.45.

Tigers junior Jayce Sawyer finished second in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 441.90.

