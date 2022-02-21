Homestead moves up to No. 3 in IBCA poll

Homestead moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll. The Spartans (18-5) swapped spots with No. 4 Carmel (16-5).

Eastside (20-1), Leo (16-3) and Norwell (19-3) received votes.

Chesterton (22-0) remains the top-ranked team in the poll.

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - February 20, 2022

(School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

1. Chesterton, 399, 22-0, 19

2. Fishers, 381, 20-2, 1

3. Homestead, 348, 18-5

4. Carmel, 320, 16-5

5. Ben Davis, 318, 17-6

6. Indianapolis Cathedral, 294, 18-6

7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 266, 18-2

8. Valparaiso, 259, 18-4

9. Penn, 242, 18-2

10. North Central (Indianapolis), 157, 16-6

11. Lawrence North, 155, 14-6

12. Westfield, 150, 17-6

13. Floyd Central, 145, 16-4

14. Zionsville, 138, 14-6

15. Indianapolis Tech, 133, 17-5

16. Mishawaka Marian, 112, 18-3

17. Anderson, 107, 18-4

18. Pike, 59, 14-7

19. Bloomington North, 37, 17-3

20. Monroe Central, 26, 20-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Brebeuf Jesuit (14-7), Brownsburg (14-8), Brownstown Central (19-3), Eastside (Butler) (20-1), Glenn (20-1), Indianapolis Attucks (13-9), Jasper (17-4), Jennings County (14-6), Lafayette Jefferson (18-4), Leo (16-3), New Castle (15-4), NorthWood (21-2), Norwell (19-3), Peru (16-1), Sullivan (20-1), Terre Haute North Vigo (21-3), Warren Central (14-7).