IHSAA boys basketball state tournament draw released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The IHSAA released the state tournament draw for the upcoming boys state basketball tournament on Sunday.
Class 4A Homestead (18-5), which was ranked No. 3 in this week's IBCA poll, will open the Huntington North Sectional against the host Vikings (14-7), and the winner will move on to face New Haven (10-11).
In the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, SAC runner-up Snider (14-7) will open against North Side (10-9), and the winner will move to face DeKalb (9-11).
In Class 3A, defending state runner-up Leo (16-3) drew Angola (6-14) in the first round of the Garrett Sectional. NE8 Champion Norwell (19-3), currently ranked seventh in Class 3A, will host its sectional and open play against Heritage (4-16).
Defending Class 2A champion Blackhawk Christian (16-4), which holds the IHSAA's longest active tournament win streak at 14 games, will play Manchester (8-12) in the first round of the Bluffton Sectional. Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble (21-2) will face Churubusco (3-17) in the first round at Westview, while No. 3 Eastside (20-1) will play Westview (7-13) in its first-round game. Central Noble and Eastside will meet in the final if both teams win out.
The full schedules for local sectionals are listed below:
Class 4A Sectionals
4. Elkhart (6 teams)
G1: Warsaw Community vs. Penn. Tues
G2: Concord vs. Elkhart. Tues
G3: Northridge vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Goshen vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
5. DeKalb (6)
G1: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Fort Wayne North Side. Tues
G2: East Noble vs. Fort Wayne Northrop. Tues
G3: DeKalb vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
6. Huntington North (6)
G1: Huntington North vs. Homestead. Tues
G2: Fort Wayne South Side vs. Columbia City. Tues
G3: New Haven vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
Class 3A Sectionals
21. Wawasee (5)
G1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble. Tues
G2: Wawasee vs. Lakeland. Fri
G3: NorthWood vs. Winner of G1. Fri
Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat
22. Garrett (7)
G1: Leo vs. Angola. Tues
G2: Woodlan vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Wed
G3: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. Garrett. Wed
G4: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri
Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat
23. Norwell (6)
G1: Heritage vs. Norwell. Tues
G2: Bellmont vs. Mississinewa. Tues
G3: Eastern (Greentown) vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Oak Hill vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
Class 2A Sectionals
35. Westview (7)
G1: Churubusco vs. Central Noble. Tues
G2: Fairfield vs. Bremen. Wed
G3: Eastside vs. Westview. Wed
G4: Prairie Heights vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri
Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat
36. Bluffton (8)
G1: South Adams vs. Whitko. Tues
G2: Manchester vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Tues
G3: Wabash vs. Adams Central. Wed
G4: Fort Wayne Canterbury vs. Bluffton. Wed
G5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2. Fri
G6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Fri
Championship: Winner of G5 vs. Winner of G6. Sat
Class A Sectionals
51. Fremont (5)
G1: Hamilton vs. Fremont. Tues
G2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian. Fri
G3: Bethany Christian vs. Winner of G1. Fri
Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat
53. Southern Wells (6)
G1: Northfield vs. Southwood. Tues
G2: Smith Academy vs. Lakeland Christian. Tues
G3: North Miami vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Southern Wells vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
