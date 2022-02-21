IHSAA boys basketball state tournament draw released

The IHSAA released the state tournament draw for the upcoming boys state basketball tournament on Sunday.

Class 4A Homestead (18-5), which was ranked No. 3 in this week's IBCA poll, will open the Huntington North Sectional against the host Vikings (14-7), and the winner will move on to face New Haven (10-11).

In the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, SAC runner-up Snider (14-7) will open against North Side (10-9), and the winner will move to face DeKalb (9-11).

In Class 3A, defending state runner-up Leo (16-3) drew Angola (6-14) in the first round of the Garrett Sectional. NE8 Champion Norwell (19-3), currently ranked seventh in Class 3A, will host its sectional and open play against Heritage (4-16).

Defending Class 2A champion Blackhawk Christian (16-4), which holds the IHSAA's longest active tournament win streak at 14 games, will play Manchester (8-12) in the first round of the Bluffton Sectional. Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble (21-2) will face Churubusco (3-17) in the first round at Westview, while No. 3 Eastside (20-1) will play Westview (7-13) in its first-round game. Central Noble and Eastside will meet in the final if both teams win out.

The full schedules for local sectionals are listed below:

Class 4A Sectionals

4. Elkhart (6 teams)

G1: Warsaw Community vs. Penn. Tues

G2: Concord vs. Elkhart. Tues

G3: Northridge vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Goshen vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

5. DeKalb (6)

G1: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Fort Wayne North Side. Tues

G2: East Noble vs. Fort Wayne Northrop. Tues

G3: DeKalb vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Carroll (Fort Wayne) vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

6. Huntington North (6)

G1: Huntington North vs. Homestead. Tues

G2: Fort Wayne South Side vs. Columbia City. Tues

G3: New Haven vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Fort Wayne Wayne vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Class 3A Sectionals

21. Wawasee (5)

G1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble. Tues

G2: Wawasee vs. Lakeland. Fri

G3: NorthWood vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

22. Garrett (7)

G1: Leo vs. Angola. Tues

G2: Woodlan vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger. Wed

G3: Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran vs. Garrett. Wed

G4: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

23. Norwell (6)

G1: Heritage vs. Norwell. Tues

G2: Bellmont vs. Mississinewa. Tues

G3: Eastern (Greentown) vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Oak Hill vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Class 2A Sectionals

35. Westview (7)

G1: Churubusco vs. Central Noble. Tues

G2: Fairfield vs. Bremen. Wed

G3: Eastside vs. Westview. Wed

G4: Prairie Heights vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G5: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Fri

Championship: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5. Sat

36. Bluffton (8)

G1: South Adams vs. Whitko. Tues

G2: Manchester vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Tues

G3: Wabash vs. Adams Central. Wed

G4: Fort Wayne Canterbury vs. Bluffton. Wed

G5: Winner of G1 vs. Winner of G2. Fri

G6: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Fri

Championship: Winner of G5 vs. Winner of G6. Sat

Class A Sectionals

51. Fremont (5)

G1: Hamilton vs. Fremont. Tues

G2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian. Fri

G3: Bethany Christian vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

53. Southern Wells (6)

G1: Northfield vs. Southwood. Tues

G2: Smith Academy vs. Lakeland Christian. Tues

G3: North Miami vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Southern Wells vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat