Indiana Tech wins WHAC hockey tournament

Indiana Tech won the WHAC Men's Hockey Tournament with a 6-1 victory over the University of Michigan-Dearborn at the Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The Warriors (26-6) fell behind on a power play goal in the first period, but Malik Ali tied the game seconds later. Bobby Frieson and Alex Carrothers both scored in the second period to give Indiana Tech a 3-1 advantage, and Cam Chabot, Zach Bennett, and Joel Holmberg added more insurance goals in the third period.

Ty Barnhill made 23 saves for the Warriors.

Indiana Tech beat Concordia 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the final.

The ACHA Men's Division I National Championship will be held in Maryland Heights, Missouri, March 10-15.