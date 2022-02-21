The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Monday, February 21, 2022 12:30 am

Indiana Tech wins WHAC hockey tournament

VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

Indiana Tech won the WHAC Men's Hockey Tournament with a 6-1 victory over the University of Michigan-Dearborn at the Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The Warriors (26-6) fell behind on a power play goal in the first period, but Malik Ali tied the game seconds later. Bobby Frieson and Alex Carrothers both scored in the second period to give Indiana Tech a 3-1 advantage, and Cam Chabot, Zach Bennett, and Joel Holmberg added more insurance goals in the third period. 

Ty Barnhill made 23 saves for the Warriors.

Indiana Tech beat Concordia 3-0 on Saturday to advance to the final. 

The ACHA Men's Division I National Championship will be held in Maryland Heights, Missouri, March 10-15. 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  