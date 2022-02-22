Eastside climbs to No. 2 in boys basketball poll

Eastside moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 2A in the latest AP Boys Basketball Poll, which was released Tuesday. The Blazers (20-1) moved past fellow NECC member Central Noble (21-2), which dropped two spots to No. 3 after a loss to South Side last Tuesday. Blackhawk Christian (16-4) fell two spots to No. 5, but still received one first-place vote. Monroe Central (20-0) took over first place in Class 2A this week, receiving 13 first-place votes.

In Class 4A, Homestead (18-5) moved up two spots to No. 3. Chesterton (22-0) remains the unanimous No. 1.

In Class 3A, Leo (16-3) rose a spot to No. 4. Norwell (19-3) also continued to climb, moving up a spot to No. 6. Glenn (20-1) took over the No. 1 ranking, jumping two spots despite receiving just five of 14 first-place votes. No. 2 Mishawaka Marian received seven first-place votes, and No. 3 Sullivan and No. 5 NorthWood each got one.

North Daviess (19-3) jumped two spots to take the No. 1 ranking in Class A.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Boy's High School Basketball Poll

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1

2. Fishers 20-2 242 3

3. Homestead 18-5 189 5

4. Carmel 16-5 174 2

5. Indpls Ben Davis 18-2 140 9

6. Penn 18-2 135 8

7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-2 119 10

8. Indpls Cathedral 18-6 109 4

9. Valparaiso 18-4 75 7

10. Anderson 18-4 49 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Indpls Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. Indpls N. Central 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenn (5) 20-1 248 3

2. Mishawaka Marian (7) 18-3 247 2

3. Sullivan (1) 20-1 210 4

4. Leo 16-3 186 5

5. NorthWood (1) 21-1 172 1

6. Norwell 19-3 141 7

7. Peru 16-1 139 6

8. Brownstown 19-3 107 10

9. New Castle 15-4 77 8

10. Connersville 17-6 45 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 42. Greensburg 35. N. Harrison 31.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Monroe Central (13) 20-0 270 2

2. Eastside 20-1 232 T3

3. Central Noble 21-2 212 1

4. Linton-Stockton 19-3 200 5

5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 16-4 185 T3

6. Carroll (Flora) 18-1 150 6

7. Wapahani 17-4 117 9

8. S. Spencer 16-3 70 8

9. Northeastern 16-4 69 NR

10. Eastern Hancock 15-5 58 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Station 49. Indpls Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.<

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. N. Daviess (6) 19-3 222 3

2. Gary 21st Century (5) 16-4 210 1

3. Bloomfield (2) 17-4 192 2

4. Loogootee 17-5 168 5

5. Barr-Reeve 15-7 155 7

6. N. White 17-3 152 6

7. Tindley 15-7 144 8

8. Edinburgh 18-3 139 4

9. Covington 16-5 51 NR

10. Indpls Lutheran 14-5 41 9

Others receiving votes: Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.