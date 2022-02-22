Tuesday, February 22, 2022 6:50 pm
Eastside climbs to No. 2 in boys basketball poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Eastside moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 2A in the latest AP Boys Basketball Poll, which was released Tuesday. The Blazers (20-1) moved past fellow NECC member Central Noble (21-2), which dropped two spots to No. 3 after a loss to South Side last Tuesday. Blackhawk Christian (16-4) fell two spots to No. 5, but still received one first-place vote. Monroe Central (20-0) took over first place in Class 2A this week, receiving 13 first-place votes.
In Class 4A, Homestead (18-5) moved up two spots to No. 3. Chesterton (22-0) remains the unanimous No. 1.
In Class 3A, Leo (16-3) rose a spot to No. 4. Norwell (19-3) also continued to climb, moving up a spot to No. 6. Glenn (20-1) took over the No. 1 ranking, jumping two spots despite receiving just five of 14 first-place votes. No. 2 Mishawaka Marian received seven first-place votes, and No. 3 Sullivan and No. 5 NorthWood each got one.
North Daviess (19-3) jumped two spots to take the No. 1 ranking in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
Indiana Boy's High School Basketball Poll
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Chesterton (14) 22-0 280 1
2. Fishers 20-2 242 3
3. Homestead 18-5 189 5
4. Carmel 16-5 174 2
5. Indpls Ben Davis 18-2 140 9
6. Penn 18-2 135 8
7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 18-2 119 10
8. Indpls Cathedral 18-6 109 4
9. Valparaiso 18-4 75 7
10. Anderson 18-4 49 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 43. Floyd Central 40. Bloomington North 30. Terre Haute North 26. Indpls Tech 13. Lafayette Jeff 9. Indpls N. Central 7.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Glenn (5) 20-1 248 3
2. Mishawaka Marian (7) 18-3 247 2
3. Sullivan (1) 20-1 210 4
4. Leo 16-3 186 5
5. NorthWood (1) 21-1 172 1
6. Norwell 19-3 141 7
7. Peru 16-1 139 6
8. Brownstown 19-3 107 10
9. New Castle 15-4 77 8
10. Connersville 17-6 45 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 42. Greensburg 35. N. Harrison 31.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Monroe Central (13) 20-0 270 2
2. Eastside 20-1 232 T3
3. Central Noble 21-2 212 1
4. Linton-Stockton 19-3 200 5
5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 16-4 185 T3
6. Carroll (Flora) 18-1 150 6
7. Wapahani 17-4 117 9
8. S. Spencer 16-3 70 8
9. Northeastern 16-4 69 NR
10. Eastern Hancock 15-5 58 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Station 49. Indpls Park Tudor 34. Clinton Prairie 8. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Fairfield 7. University 6. N. Putnam 6.<
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. N. Daviess (6) 19-3 222 3
2. Gary 21st Century (5) 16-4 210 1
3. Bloomfield (2) 17-4 192 2
4. Loogootee 17-5 168 5
5. Barr-Reeve 15-7 155 7
6. N. White 17-3 152 6
7. Tindley 15-7 144 8
8. Edinburgh 18-3 139 4
9. Covington 16-5 51 NR
10. Indpls Lutheran 14-5 41 9
Others receiving votes: Triton 26. Jac-Cen-Del 19. Lafayette Catholic 18. Argos 10. Borden 7. Orleans 6.
