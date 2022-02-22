Tuesday, February 22, 2022 6:30 pm
Three Railroaders earn all-conference honors
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference teams were released Tuesday, and Garrett and Fairfield led the way with three all-conference selections each. Garrett's Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski and Bailey Kelham were all all-conference picks, and Faith Owen and Taylor Gerke were both honorable mentions.
Central Noble had two all-conference picks in Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel. Angola's Lauren Leach, Eastside's Skyelar Kessler, Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse and West Noble's Jazmyn Smith were also named to the team.
The full list of all-conference honors is listed below:
NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections 2021-2022
All-Conference Selections
(Name, Grade, School)
Lauren Leach, SR, Angola
Madison Vice, JR, Central Noble
Meghan Kiebel, JR, Central Noble
Skyelar Kessler, SR, Eastside
Brea Garber, JR, Fairfield
Brooke Sanchez, SR, Fairfield
Bailey Willard, JR, Fairfield
Jada Rhonehouse, SR, Fremont
Nataley Armstrong, SR, Garrett
Morgan Ostrowski, SR, Garrett
Bailey Kelham, JR, Garrett
Peyton Hartsough, JR, Lakeland
Kennedy Kugler, SR, Prairie Heights
Alayna Boots, SR, Prairie Heights
Jazmyn Smith, SR, West Noble
Honorable Mention All-Conference Selections
Kylie Caswell, SO, Angola
Cara DeBolt, SR, Churubusco
Grace Kriescher, JR, Eastside
Faith Owen, SR, Garrett
Taylor Gerke, SR, Garrett
Faith Riehl, JR, Lakeland
Alivia Rasler, JR, Lakeland
Trevyn Terry, JR, Prairie Heights
Mackensy Mabie, JR, West Noble
Hope Bortner, SO, Westview
