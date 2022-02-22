Three Railroaders earn all-conference honors

The NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference teams were released Tuesday, and Garrett and Fairfield led the way with three all-conference selections each. Garrett's Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski and Bailey Kelham were all all-conference picks, and Faith Owen and Taylor Gerke were both honorable mentions.

Central Noble had two all-conference picks in Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel. Angola's Lauren Leach, Eastside's Skyelar Kessler, Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse and West Noble's Jazmyn Smith were also named to the team.

The full list of all-conference honors is listed below:

NECC Girls Basketball All-Conference Selections 2021-2022

All-Conference Selections

(Name, Grade, School)

Lauren Leach, SR, Angola

Madison Vice, JR, Central Noble

Meghan Kiebel, JR, Central Noble

Skyelar Kessler, SR, Eastside

Brea Garber, JR, Fairfield

Brooke Sanchez, SR, Fairfield

Bailey Willard, JR, Fairfield

Jada Rhonehouse, SR, Fremont

Nataley Armstrong, SR, Garrett

Morgan Ostrowski, SR, Garrett

Bailey Kelham, JR, Garrett

Peyton Hartsough, JR, Lakeland

Kennedy Kugler, SR, Prairie Heights

Alayna Boots, SR, Prairie Heights

Jazmyn Smith, SR, West Noble

Honorable Mention All-Conference Selections

Kylie Caswell, SO, Angola

Cara DeBolt, SR, Churubusco

Grace Kriescher, JR, Eastside

Faith Owen, SR, Garrett

Taylor Gerke, SR, Garrett

Faith Riehl, JR, Lakeland

Alivia Rasler, JR, Lakeland

Trevyn Terry, JR, Prairie Heights

Mackensy Mabie, JR, West Noble

Hope Bortner, SO, Westview