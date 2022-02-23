Full boys swimming state finals field announced

The field for the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Championships has been set, with 32 entrants in each of the 12 events. The swimming preliminaries will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the IUPUI Natatorium, the diving preliminaries and finals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and the championship finals for events will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The full list of local qualifiers and the top-seeded individual or team in each event is below, with their seed time or score.

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Carmel, 1:29.38

3. Carroll, 1:32.97

23. Homestead, 1:37.43

27. Norwell, 1:37.71

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Aaron Shackell, 11, Carmel, 1:36.84

8. Owen Dankert, 11, Carroll, 1:41.30

23. Thomas Hill, 11, Homestead, 1:44.63

200 Yard IM

1. Will Modglin, 11, Zionsville, 1:47.50

2. Adam McCurdy, 11, Carroll, 1:49.52

14. Owen Lindsay, 10, Homestead, 1:54.88

25. Caleb Geimer, 12, Bluffton, 1:57.97

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Matthew Klinge, 12, Harrison, 20.60

5. Chandler Marsh, 12, Carroll, 21.09

23. Joseph Hammes, 11, Homestead, 21.58

30. Jake Kaehr, 12, Adams Central, 21.77

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Aaron Shackell, 11, Carmel, 47.92

7. Adam McCurdy, 11, Carroll, 49.78

12. Broderick Page, 12, Norwell, 50.48

14. Owen Lindsay, 10, Homestead, 50.68

15. Caleb Geimer, 12, Bluffton, 50.71

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Sean Sullivan, 11, Carmel, 44.56

22. Joseph Hammes, 11, Homestead, 47.53

32. Ian Wihebrink, 11, Warsaw, 49.25

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Kyle Ponsler, 12, Fishers, 4:27.82

3. Owen Dankert, 11, Carroll, 4:32.13

15. Thomas Hill, 11, Homestead, 4:42.03

16. Mason Crews, 9, Carroll, 4:42.12

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Zionsville, 1:24.61

3. Carroll, 1:25.15

12. Homestead, 1:27.04

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Will Modglin, 11, Zionsville, 47.83

5. Evan Bushong, 10, Carroll, 50.85

10. Nathan Harper, 10, Wawasee, 51.75

20. Broderick Page, 12, Norwell, 52.61

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Ryan Malicki, 12, Carmel, 54.66

21. Josh Lee, 12, Carroll, 58.53

26. Ian Wihebrink, 11, Warsaw, 59.63

30. Kellen Zimmer, 12, Norwell, 1:00.61

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Zionsville, 3:05.97

7. Carroll, 3:11.00

25. Wawasee, 3:17.19

1-Meter Diving

Top regional scorer is Holden Higbie, 11, of Danville, with a score of 589.35. Brendan Waite, 12 of Homestead, scored 396.45 and will dive last out of 32 divers (dive order is not in order of regional score).