Homestead diver Waite qualifies for state finals

Homestead's Brendan Waite is the only local boys diver who qualified for the Boys State Swimming and Diving Finals after the Diving Regionals, which were held at South Side and Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Waite finished seventh at the South Side regional with a score of 396.45 points (the top eight in each regional advance to the state finals competition, which will be held Saturday.)

The South Side regional was won by Sebastian Otero of Fishers, who received a score of 529.10.

Two Carroll divers, Adam Carr and Tom Huynh, finished ninth and 10th with scores of 334.10 and 333.90. Thomas Davis of Homestead was 16th with a score of 212.85 and Norwell's Bodie Zimmer was 20th at 171.60.

Zach Ramacci of Lake Central won the Valparaiso Regional with a score of 488.90. Warsaw's Jayce Sawyer finished 13th with a score of 244.55.

