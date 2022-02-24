Signings and college commitments for Feb. 21-25

North Side senior thrower Gwen Jakway signed with Saint Francis track and field on Thursday.

Also Thursday, Leo's Gracen Norris signed with Bethel volleyball. This fall, Norris had 118 kills (1.8 per set) and was a second-team all-NE8 selection.

Carroll's Emily McIntosh will sign with Southern Indiana for swimming on March 3. McIntosh completed a Carroll sweep when she finished third in the 50 free at the South Side Swimming and Diving Sectional earlier this month, touching the wall in 24.64 behind teammates Natalie Marshall and Alexis Jankowski. USI will be introducing both men's and women's swimming programs in the upcoming school year.

Huntington North linebacker Cam McCarver announced Thursday that he has committed to play football at Trine, a day after kicker and punter Kayden Libby-Callahan of North Side committed to the Thunder. McCarver was a first-team all-NE8 selection at inside linebacker, and Libby-Callahan was a first-team all-SAC pick as a punter.

Heritage lineman Bryce Barker has also signed to play with Trine football.