Parker named All-Stars coach, Top 60 senior workout invitees announced

Homestead girls basketball coach Rod Parker will coach the girls Indiana All-Stars team this June. The Spartans finished with a record of 23-2 and lost to Noblesville in the Class 4A Regional Finals this winter.

The Indiana All-Stars will play their Kentucky counterparts on June 10 and 11.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine released the list of girls basketball girls invited to the Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be held at Beech Grove in Indianapolis on March 6. Local players expected to participate include Nataley Armstrong of Garrett, Maggie Keinsley of Homestead, Kacilyn Krebs of Warsaw, Jyah LoVett of Snider, Rebekah Marshall of Columbia City and Olivia Smith of South Side.

Ayanna Patterson of Homestead was selected but is unable to attend. Kenzie Fuelling of Bellmont, Taylor Gerke of Garrett and Lauren Leach of Angola were also selected but are unable to participate because of injuries.

The full list of participants is listed below:

Hoosier Basketball Magazine

Class of 2022 Top 60 Senior Girls

Shamarah Allen, South Bend Washington

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Trinity Barnes, Gary West

Lauryn Bates, Frankton

Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies

Katie Bremer, Indianapolis Cathedral

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin

Diana Burgher, North Harrison

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Kate Clarke, Carmel

Mariah Claywell, Union City

Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

Madelynn Denny, Mooresville

Cortney Dove, Princeton

Olivia Faust, Triton Central

Ellia Foster, Bremen

Hope Fox, East Central

Novalee Glass, Brownsburg

Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

Kendall Harmon, Bloomington South

Darryn Hood, Tindley

Destinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)

Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis

Maggie Keinsley, Homestead

Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw

Kelsi Langley, Taylor

Kencia Levasseur, Washington

Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider

Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

Julia Mantyla, Northridge

Lilly Maple, Maconaquah

Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City

Chloe McClain, Kokomo

Mykayla Moran, Hamilton Heights

Natalie Noel, Salem

Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

Jada Patton, Penn

Graycie Poe, North Knox

Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joe

Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield

Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central

Emme Rooney, Silver Creek

Halle Shelt, Park Tudor

Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams

Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

Davina Smith, Merrillville

Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South

Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek

Alaina Thorne, Washington

Macey Timberman, Northview

Abbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)

Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin

De'Mour Watson, Elkhart

Meredith Weiss, Vincennes Rivet

Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)

Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben Davis

Ella Wolfe, Tipton

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND - Ayanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut)

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY

Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont • Taylor Gerke, Garrett • Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central

Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central • Lauren Leach, Angola • Myah Montgomery, Southridge

Jaelynne Murray, Pike • Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie • Ryan Viele, Hamilton Southeastern • Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield