Friday, February 25, 2022 6:40 pm
Parker named All-Stars coach, Top 60 senior workout invitees announced
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Homestead girls basketball coach Rod Parker will coach the girls Indiana All-Stars team this June. The Spartans finished with a record of 23-2 and lost to Noblesville in the Class 4A Regional Finals this winter.
The Indiana All-Stars will play their Kentucky counterparts on June 10 and 11.
Hoosier Basketball Magazine released the list of girls basketball girls invited to the Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be held at Beech Grove in Indianapolis on March 6. Local players expected to participate include Nataley Armstrong of Garrett, Maggie Keinsley of Homestead, Kacilyn Krebs of Warsaw, Jyah LoVett of Snider, Rebekah Marshall of Columbia City and Olivia Smith of South Side.
Ayanna Patterson of Homestead was selected but is unable to attend. Kenzie Fuelling of Bellmont, Taylor Gerke of Garrett and Lauren Leach of Angola were also selected but are unable to participate because of injuries.
The full list of participants is listed below:
Hoosier Basketball Magazine
Class of 2022 Top 60 Senior Girls
Shamarah Allen, South Bend Washington
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Trinity Barnes, Gary West
Lauryn Bates, Frankton
Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies
Katie Bremer, Indianapolis Cathedral
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin
Diana Burgher, North Harrison
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Kate Clarke, Carmel
Mariah Claywell, Union City
Alyssa Crockett, Westfield
Madelynn Denny, Mooresville
Cortney Dove, Princeton
Olivia Faust, Triton Central
Ellia Foster, Bremen
Hope Fox, East Central
Novalee Glass, Brownsburg
Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East
Kendall Harmon, Bloomington South
Darryn Hood, Tindley
Destinee Hooks, North Central (Marion)
Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis
Maggie Keinsley, Homestead
Kenna Kirby, Tri-West
Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw
Kelsi Langley, Taylor
Kencia Levasseur, Washington
Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider
Ally Madden, Blue River Valley
Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon
Julia Mantyla, Northridge
Lilly Maple, Maconaquah
Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City
Chloe McClain, Kokomo
Mykayla Moran, Hamilton Heights
Natalie Noel, Salem
Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh
Jada Patton, Penn
Graycie Poe, North Knox
Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joe
Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield
Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central
Emme Rooney, Silver Creek
Halle Shelt, Park Tudor
Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams
Gracie Shorter, Sullivan
Davina Smith, Merrillville
Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South
Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point
Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek
Alaina Thorne, Washington
Macey Timberman, Northview
Abbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)
Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin
De'Mour Watson, Elkhart
Meredith Weiss, Vincennes Rivet
Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Marion)
Johnai Wimbleduff, Ben Davis
Ella Wolfe, Tipton
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND - Ayanna Patterson, Homestead (University of Connecticut)
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY
Kenzie Fuelling, Bellmont • Taylor Gerke, Garrett • Keegan Kaiser, Floyd Central
Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central • Lauren Leach, Angola • Myah Montgomery, Southridge
Jaelynne Murray, Pike • Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie • Ryan Viele, Hamilton Southeastern • Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield
