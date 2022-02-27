Homestead boys ranked 3rd in final IBCA poll

Homestead finishes the regular season ranked No. 3 in the final IBCA boys basketball poll. The Spartans (19-5) trail No. 1 Chesterton (23-0) and Fishers (21-2), and none of the top nine teams have moved since last week. Central Noble (22-2), Eastside (23-1), Blackhawk Christian (19-4) and Leo (16-5) also received votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Online Top 20 Coaches Poll

Poll Results - February 27, 2022

Final Poll

(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)

1. Chesterton, 400, 23-0, 20

2. Fishers, 380, 21-2

3. Homestead, 352, 19-5

4. Carmel, 340, 17-5

5. Ben Davis, 317, 18-6

6. Indianapolis Cathedral, 302, 19-6

7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 263, 19-2

8. Valparaiso, 249, 19-4

9. Penn, 241, 20-2

10. Lawrence North, 207, 15-6

11. Westfield, 173, 18-6

12. North Central (Indianapolis), 162, 16-7

13. Floyd Central, 161, 17-4

14. Mishawaka Marian, 125, 19-3

15. Anderson, 111, 19-4

16. Zionsville, 91, 14-7

17. Bloomington North, 90, 19-3

18. Monroe Central, 59, 21-0

19. Indianapolis Tech, 36, 17-7

20. Pike, 20, 14-8

Other Schools Receiving Votes: Brebeuf Jesuit (15-7), Brownsburg Central (20-3), Central Noble (22-2), Columbus North (16-7), Eastside (Butler) (23-1), Blackhawk Christian (19-4), Glenn (22-1), Indianapolis Attucks (13-10), Jennings County (14-8), Lafayette Jefferson (19-4), Leo (16-5), North Daviess (20-3), NorthWood (22-2), Sullivan (21-2), Warren Central (15-7), 21st Century Charger School - Gary (18-4)