Ayanna Patterson, Jordyn Poole earn IBCA Supreme 15 honors

Thirty local girls basketball players have earned IBCA all-state honors, headlined by Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson, who was named to the Senior All-State Supreme 15 list.

Four players were named to the Senior Large School All-State list: Jyah LoVett of Snider, Morgan Ostrowski of Garrett, Abby Sanner of Warsaw and Olivia Smith of South Side. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Senior Small School All-State List.

Local senior honorable mentions include Nataley Armstrong of Garrett, Ella Bickel of Heritage, Dakotah Krohn of Woodlan, Lauren Leach of Angola, Lexi Linder of Bishop Dwenger, Rebekah Marshall of Bishop Dwenger, Anna Parent of Bishop Luers, Jada Rhonehouse of Fremont and Jazmyn Smith of West Noble.

Snider's Jordyn Poole was named to the Underclass Supreme 15, and her teammate Destini Craig was named to the Large School All-State Underclass team along with Bailey Kelham of Garrett and Alison Stephens of Homestead.

Underclass honorable mentions include Molly Baker, Kyndra Sheets and Allison Baxter of Columbia City, Taylor Double of Huntington North, Taylor Fordyce of Carroll, Kennedy Fuelling of Norwell, Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson of Northrop, Avah Smith of Woodlan, Molly Stock of Homestead and Madison Vice of Central Noble.

The full teams are listed below:

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-State

Supreme 15

Kuryn Brunson, Franklin

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point

Kate Clarke, Carmel

Alyssa Crockett, Westfield

Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East

Ally Madden, Blue River Valley

Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon

Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek

Ayanna Patterson, Homestead

Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point

Alaina Thorne, Washington

Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin

Tanyuel Welch, North Central

Large School All-State

Taylor Bowen, Culver Academy

Hope Fox, East Central

Destinee Hooks, North Central

Kenna Kirby, Tri-West

Kencia Levasseur, Washington

Jyah LoVett, Fort Wayne Snider

Julia Mantyla, Northridge

Lilly Maple, Maconaquah

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett

Jada Patton, Penn

Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph

Abby Sanner, Warsaw

Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South

Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central

Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield

Small School All-State

Lauryn Bates, Frankton

Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic

Mariah Claywell, Union City

Macie Couchenour, South Knox

Hailey Cripe, Pioneer

Olivia Faust, Triton Central

Ellia Foster, Bremen

Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis

Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh

Graycie Poe, North Knox

Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central

Abigail Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)

Kyla Willis, North Putnam

Ella Wolfe, Tipton

Honorable Mention (90)

Ashlynn Allman, Lapel

Nataley Armstrong, Garrett

Trinity Barnes, Gary West

Ella Bickel, Heritage

Megan Bolen, Knox

Genesis Borom, Portage

Katie Bremer, Cathedral

Diana Burgher, North Harrison

Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln

Mia Catey, Mississinewa

Jordan Coon, Castle

Kirsten Cross, Lawrenceburg

Patty Chikamba, University

Chloe Churilla, Highland

Caitlin Conn, North White

Kendall Davison, Clinton Central

Miranda Deane, Southport

Madelynn Denny, Mooresville

Cortney Dove, Princeton

Jessie Duvall, Switzerland County

Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith

Delanie Gale, South Central (Union Mills)

Nichole Garner, Waldron

Jaidn Green, Evansville North

Ariel Helm, Lawrence North

Darryn Hood, Tindley

DeMaria King, Charlestown

Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts

Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan

Dani Kroeger, Vincennes Lincoln

Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights

Christina Lamb, Cascade

Kelsi Langley, Taylor

Haley Lanter, Winchester

Bella Larrison, Waldron

Kylah Lawson, Columbus North

Lauren Leach, Angola

Jesse Ledgerwood, Washington

Lexi Linder, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Kathryn Loso, Guerin Catholic

Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills

Annika Marlow, Rushville

Grace Marshall, Heritage Christian

Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City

Chloe McClain, Kokomo

Maddie McSurley, New Prairie

Maddy Meek, New Castle

Brie Miller, South Putnam

Gena Moore, Winchester

Jaelynne Murray, Pike

Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie

Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North

Natalie Niehaus, Castle

Natalie Noel, Salem

Anna Parent, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Camiell Perry, Speedway

Abigail Ratts, Salem

Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield

Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont

Katie Rice, North Montgomery

Jordan Richmond, Avon

Michelle Rodkey, Rossville

Emme Rooney, Silver Creek

Emily Roper, Carmel

Jordyn Sarver, Mitchell

Isabelle Saylor, Tri-West

Jasi Scaife, Muncie Central

Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley

Tressa Senesac, Benton Central

Halle Shelt, Park Tudor

Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams

Carly Sherfield, Edgewood

Gracie Shorter, Sullivan

Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek

Davina Smith, Merrillville

Jazmyn Smith, West Noble

Jada Stansberry, Alexandria

Maddie Swingle, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Audrey Tallent, Plainfield

Macey Timberman, Northview

Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Lexi Thomas, Rochester

Adrie Thompson, Tri-West

Kelsey Waggoner, Cardinal Ritter

Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del

Alexis Wines, Lebanon

Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville

Taren Yates, Triton

Jessie Yelaska, John Glenn

2022 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-State

Supreme 15

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

Cristen Carter, Ben Davis

Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian

Laila Hull, Zionsville

RaShunda Jones, South Bend Washington

McKenna Layden, Northwestern

Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence

Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider

MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian

Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington

Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville

Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence

Josie Trabel, East Central

Juliann Woodard, Jennings County

Large School All-State

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central

Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern

Destini Craig, Fort Wayne Snider

Asia Donald, Hobart

Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central

Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern

Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Hailey Smith, Fishers

Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

Saige Stahl, Columbus East

Alison Stephens, Homestead

Meredith Tippner, Noblesville

Reagan Wilson, Noblesville

Small School All-State

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

Ally Capouch, Kouts

Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley

Kelsey DuBois, University

Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)

Bailey Parham, Tri

Ashlee Schram, Tipton

Payton Seay, University

Emma Sperry, Frankton

Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

Amber Tretter, Forest Park

Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)

Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

Honorable Mention (90)

Tori Allen, Andrean

Leah Bachmann, Columbus East

Molly Baker, Columbia City

Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic

Addison Baxter, Columbia City

Asiah Baxter, Warren Central

Carley Begle, Forest Park

Giovonnie Belton, Pike

Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)

Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes

Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central

Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North

Cameran Cahall, Madison

Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton

Aubrey Cole, Seeger

Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown

Ava Couch, North Central

Taylor Delp, Plymouth

Jenna Donohoo, Tecumseh

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville

Aijia Elliott, Kokomo

Alivia Elmore, Jennings County

Eva Fisher, Northridge

Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Lauren Foster, Indian Creek

Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell

Kenzie Garner, Sheridan

Nasiya Gause, Lake Station Edison

Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln

Layla Gold, Cathedral

Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern

Taylor Guess, Ben Davis

Kendall Hale, Cannelton

Rachel Harshman, Mooresville

Ella Haupert, Southwood

Kyra Hill, Goshen

Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria

Journey Howard, New Albany

Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene

Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop

Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial

Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois

Clair Klinger, Washington Township

Morgan Lawrence, Winchester

Olivia Leas, Blackford

Gracie Little, Washington Township

Caroline Long, Western

Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills)

Reagan Martin, Owen Valley

Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial

Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)

Kadence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley

Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook

Katie Moyer, Bremen

Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes

Bailey Orme, Corydon Central

Abby Parsons, Cascade

Faith Riehl, Lakeland

Tessa Robertson, North White

Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights

Isabel Scales, Caston

Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City

Avah Smith, Woodlan

Olivia Smith, Fishers

Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern

Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock

Kendall Sterling, Seymour

Molly Stock, Homestead

Samiyah Stout, Elkhart

Mackenzie Thomas, Carmel

Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic

Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette

Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central

Madison Vice, Central Noble

Addyson Viers, Triton

Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights

Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights

Sydney Warran, Cascade

Liv Waters, Blackford

Ava Weber, Corydon Central

Riley Whitlock, Harrison (West Lafayette)

Mylie Wilkison, Greensburg

Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian

Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central

Camryn Wise, Wapahani

Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek

Isabelle Wooten, Danville