Monday, March 07, 2022 2:50 pm
SAC Boys Basketball All-Conference 2021-2022 teams released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Conference champion Homestead leads the All-SAC honors with three first team players: Fletcher Loyer, Grant Leeper and Andrew Leeper.
Snider, which like Homestead claimed a sectional title on Saturday night, has two first team honorees, Karson Jenkins and Aidan Lambert. South Side also has two first team players in Ashton Johnson and Omarion Washington.
The rest of the first team is rounded out by Owen Shively of Bishop Dwenger, Cadell Wallace of Bishop Luers, Ajani Washington of Concordia, Jalen Jackson of Northrop and Jordan Green of North Side.
Loyer, Jackson and Jenkins are all repeat members of the SAC first team, and it is the third year in a row Jackson, a seinor, has received top conference honors.
The full All-SAC teams are listed below:
First Team
Owen Shively - Bishop Dwenger
Cadell Wallace - Bishop Luers
Ajani Washington - Concordia
Fletcher Loyer - Homestead
Grant Leeper - Homestead
Andrew Leeper - Homestead
Jalen Jackson - Northrop
Jordan Green - North Side
Karson Jenkins - Snider
Aidan Lambert - Snider
Ashton Johnson - South Side
Omarion Washington - South Side
Second Team
CJ Pieper - Bishop Dwenger
Beau Jacquay - Bishop Dwenger
Nick Thompson - Bishop Luers
Andrew Sinish - Carroll
Cole Hayworth - Concordia
David Speckhard - Concordia
Kyron Kaopuiki - Homestead
Jayden Schmenk - Northrop
Brauntae Johnson - North Side
Ryan Collins - North Side
Jevon Lewis - Wayne
Chase Barnes - Wayne
Honorable Mention
Sam Campbell - Bishop Dwenger
Cannen Houser - Carroll
Jaxon Pardon - Carroll
Dalman Alexander - Northrop
Grant Brown - Snider
