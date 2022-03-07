SAC Boys Basketball All-Conference 2021-2022 teams released

Conference champion Homestead leads the All-SAC honors with three first team players: Fletcher Loyer, Grant Leeper and Andrew Leeper.

Snider, which like Homestead claimed a sectional title on Saturday night, has two first team honorees, Karson Jenkins and Aidan Lambert. South Side also has two first team players in Ashton Johnson and Omarion Washington.

The rest of the first team is rounded out by Owen Shively of Bishop Dwenger, Cadell Wallace of Bishop Luers, Ajani Washington of Concordia, Jalen Jackson of Northrop and Jordan Green of North Side.

Loyer, Jackson and Jenkins are all repeat members of the SAC first team, and it is the third year in a row Jackson, a seinor, has received top conference honors.

The full All-SAC teams are listed below:

2021-2022 All SAC Boys Basketball Team

First Team

Owen Shively - Bishop Dwenger

Cadell Wallace - Bishop Luers

Ajani Washington - Concordia

Fletcher Loyer - Homestead

Grant Leeper - Homestead

Andrew Leeper - Homestead

Jalen Jackson - Northrop

Jordan Green - North Side

Karson Jenkins - Snider

Aidan Lambert - Snider

Ashton Johnson - South Side

Omarion Washington - South Side

Second Team

CJ Pieper - Bishop Dwenger

Beau Jacquay - Bishop Dwenger

Nick Thompson - Bishop Luers

Andrew Sinish - Carroll

Cole Hayworth - Concordia

David Speckhard - Concordia

Kyron Kaopuiki - Homestead

Jayden Schmenk - Northrop

Brauntae Johnson - North Side

Ryan Collins - North Side

Jevon Lewis - Wayne

Chase Barnes - Wayne

Honorable Mention

Sam Campbell - Bishop Dwenger

Cannen Houser - Carroll

Jaxon Pardon - Carroll

Dalman Alexander - Northrop

Grant Brown - Snider