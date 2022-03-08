2021-2022 ACAC Boys Basketball All-Conference teams released

Ethan Poling and Braysen Yergler, both of Adams Central, Joe Reidy of Woodland and Luke Saylor of Heritage have all been named to the 2021-2022 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball First Team.

Jay County, which won the conference regular season and tournament titles, also had two first-team representatives in Ethan Dirksen and Dusty Pearson.

The second team includes Alex Miller and Braden Smith of Woodlan, Trey Schoch of South Adams, Max Stoppenhagen of Bluffton and Dustin Woodward of Southern Wells.

The full teams are listed below:

2021-2022 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM:

Ethan Dirksen Jay County

Dusty Pearson Jay County

Ethan Poling Adams Central

Joe Reidy Woodlan

Luke Saylor Heritage

Braysen Yergler Adams Central

SECOND TEAM:

Alex Miller Woodlan

Gavin Muhlenkamp Jay County

Trey Schoch South Adams

Braden Smith Woodlan

Max Stoppenhagen Bluffton

Dustin Woodward Southern Wells

HONORABLE MENTION:

Ethan Brown Adams Central

Josh Dowlen Jay County

Austin Harris Southern Wells

Kobe Meyer Heritage

Harrison Schreiber Bluffton

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Jay County

TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Jay County

ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:

Jay County 6-0

Adams Central 5-1

Woodlan 4-2

Heritage 2-4

Bluffton 2-4

South Adams 1-5

Southern Wells 1-5