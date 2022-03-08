Tuesday, March 08, 2022 3:20 pm
2021-2022 ACAC Boys Basketball All-Conference teams released
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Ethan Poling and Braysen Yergler, both of Adams Central, Joe Reidy of Woodland and Luke Saylor of Heritage have all been named to the 2021-2022 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball First Team.
Jay County, which won the conference regular season and tournament titles, also had two first-team representatives in Ethan Dirksen and Dusty Pearson.
The second team includes Alex Miller and Braden Smith of Woodlan, Trey Schoch of South Adams, Max Stoppenhagen of Bluffton and Dustin Woodward of Southern Wells.
The full teams are listed below:
2021-2022 ACAC All-Conference Boys' Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM:
Ethan Dirksen Jay County
Dusty Pearson Jay County
Ethan Poling Adams Central
Joe Reidy Woodlan
Luke Saylor Heritage
Braysen Yergler Adams Central
SECOND TEAM:
Alex Miller Woodlan
Gavin Muhlenkamp Jay County
Trey Schoch South Adams
Braden Smith Woodlan
Max Stoppenhagen Bluffton
Dustin Woodward Southern Wells
HONORABLE MENTION:
Ethan Brown Adams Central
Josh Dowlen Jay County
Austin Harris Southern Wells
Kobe Meyer Heritage
Harrison Schreiber Bluffton
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: Jay County
TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS: Jay County
ACAC CONFERENCE RECORDS:
Jay County 6-0
Adams Central 5-1
Woodlan 4-2
Heritage 2-4
Bluffton 2-4
South Adams 1-5
Southern Wells 1-5
